Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Harry Kane's record vs. Arsenal

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's trip to face North London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, Sports Mole looks at Harry Kane's previous record against the Gunners.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 07:43 UK

The first North London derby of the 2017-18 campaign will take place on Saturday with both teams knowing that defeat could all but rule them out of the title race after only 12 games of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit third in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City, while Arsenal are a further four points behind their local rivals and down in sixth.

Further spice is added to an already mouth-watering fixture by the fact that this will be the first time the two sides have met since Spurs ended a 22-year wait to finish above the Gunners in the league last season, and the hosts will be desperate to wrest back some bragging rights at the Emirates Stadium.

One man sure to be in the thick of the action is Harry Kane, whose record in London derbies is notoriously good.

Here, Sports Mole digs a little deeper to discover just how well he has fared against his side's North London neighbours since breaking into the Tottenham first team.

Harry Kane takes a shot past Gabriel during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016© AFP


Tottenham Hotspur

Played: 6
Scored: 6

Kane's first meeting with Arsenal did not come until February 2015, but he hit the ground running to quickly make up for lost time with a match-winning performance at White Hart Lane.

Mesut Ozil had given Arsenal the lead in the first half, but Kane levelled things up 11 minutes after half time before doubling his personal tally with what proved to be the winning goal in the 86th minute - his 12th of a remarkable breakthrough season.

When the 2015-16 campaign rolled around Kane was already an integral part of the Tottenham first team, and he once again proved why by scoring home and away against Arsenal in the Premier League that season.

A 32nd-minute strike at the Emirates just over two years ago was ultimately enough to earn a point after Kieran Gibbs had equalised, and in the reverse fixture he was on the scoresheet shortly after the hour mark with a stunning goal to help Spurs to a 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane.

Spurs picked up a November 1-1 draw at the Emirates for the second season in a row last term, and once again Kane was the man to earn them that point with an equalising goal from the penalty spot early in the second half.

It was another penalty that saw Kane net in the reverse fixture too, adding a quickfire second to Dele Alli's opener as Tottenham came away with a 2-0 win on Arsenal's final trip to the Lane.

Kane has, therefore, scored in every Premier League meeting with Arsenal to date, although he did once fail to find the back of the net in a North London derby when the two sides met in the third round of the EFL Cup in September 2015.

On that occasion it was the unfamiliar name of Mathieu Flamini on the scoresheet either side of a Calum Chambers own goal as Arsenal ran out 2-1 winners.


Harry Kane's record vs. Arsenal

Played: 6
Scored: 6
Assists: 0
Home goals: 4
Away goals: 2
Won: 2
Drawn: 3
Lost: 1

Who will win Saturday's North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur?

Arsenal
Draw
Tottenham
Arsenal
15.4%
Draw
26.9%
Tottenham
57.7%
Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho plays down PL title expectations
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Mesut Ozil, Kieran Gibbs, Dele Alli, Mathieu Flamini, Calum Chambers, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
 Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
Arsenal to move for Marouane Fellaini?
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger future to be decided at end of season
Harry Kane's record vs. ArsenalWenger: 'Dec deadline for Sanchez, Ozil'Real Betis 'confident of Wilshere deal'Report: Bayern want Olivier GiroudReport: Arsenal to revive Sterling interest
Arsenal to walk away from Thomas Lemar?Cech: 'Tottenham not superior to Arsenal'Draxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Arsene Wenger: 'I will never retire'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur 'issue Barcelona with hands-off warning for Christian Eriksen'
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
 Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur 'interested in Richarlison'
Harry Kane's record vs. ArsenalMourinho doubts English success in CLVertonghen: "I am ready for the weekend"Cech: 'Tottenham not superior to Arsenal'Eriksen: 'Spurs close to achieving aim'
Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Tite: 'Jesus, Kane have different qualities'Dier looking forward to facing PaulinhoDier to captain England against BrazilMessi calls for Barcelona to sign Alli?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 