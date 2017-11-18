Harry Kane's record vs. Arsenal

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's trip to face North London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, Sports Mole looks at Harry Kane's previous record against the Gunners.

The first North London derby of the 2017-18 campaign will take place on Saturday with both teams knowing that defeat could all but rule them out of the title race after only 12 games of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit third in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City, while Arsenal are a further four points behind their local rivals and down in sixth.

Further spice is added to an already mouth-watering fixture by the fact that this will be the first time the two sides have met since Spurs ended a 22-year wait to finish above the Gunners in the league last season, and the hosts will be desperate to wrest back some bragging rights at the Emirates Stadium.

One man sure to be in the thick of the action is Harry Kane, whose record in London derbies is notoriously good.

Here, Sports Mole digs a little deeper to discover just how well he has fared against his side's North London neighbours since breaking into the Tottenham first team.

Tottenham Hotspur

Played: 6

Scored: 6

Kane's first meeting with Arsenal did not come until February 2015, but he hit the ground running to quickly make up for lost time with a match-winning performance at White Hart Lane.

Mesut Ozil had given Arsenal the lead in the first half, but Kane levelled things up 11 minutes after half time before doubling his personal tally with what proved to be the winning goal in the 86th minute - his 12th of a remarkable breakthrough season.

When the 2015-16 campaign rolled around Kane was already an integral part of the Tottenham first team, and he once again proved why by scoring home and away against Arsenal in the Premier League that season.

A 32nd-minute strike at the Emirates just over two years ago was ultimately enough to earn a point after Kieran Gibbs had equalised, and in the reverse fixture he was on the scoresheet shortly after the hour mark with a stunning goal to help Spurs to a 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane.

Spurs picked up a November 1-1 draw at the Emirates for the second season in a row last term, and once again Kane was the man to earn them that point with an equalising goal from the penalty spot early in the second half.

It was another penalty that saw Kane net in the reverse fixture too, adding a quickfire second to Dele Alli's opener as Tottenham came away with a 2-0 win on Arsenal's final trip to the Lane.

Kane has, therefore, scored in every Premier League meeting with Arsenal to date, although he did once fail to find the back of the net in a North London derby when the two sides met in the third round of the EFL Cup in September 2015.

On that occasion it was the unfamiliar name of Mathieu Flamini on the scoresheet either side of a Calum Chambers own goal as Arsenal ran out 2-1 winners.



Harry Kane's record vs. Arsenal

Played: 6

Scored: 6

Assists: 0

Home goals: 4

Away goals: 2

Won: 2

Drawn: 3

Lost: 1