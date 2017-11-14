Tite: 'England can win World Cup'

Brazil boss Tite claims that England should be regarded as one of the favourites to win next year's World Cup.

Brazil boss Tite has said that he sees England as one of the favourites to win next year's World Cup.

On Tuesday night, Brazil face the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium as the South American side look to make a further statement ahead of the tournament in Russia.

However, Tite has praised the quality in both the England squad and the Premier League, claiming it makes Gareth Southgate's team a threat in next year's competition.

The 56-year-old is quoted by AFP as saying: "Even though Southgate has only had 13 games [as manager] so far, with Dele Alli, Kane and the experience of [Gary] Cahill, that tradition counts, so I see England as one of the favourites.

"I'm not just saying that because I'm here at Wembley, speaking in front of English people. Compared to Japan, the technical demands of [Tuesday's] game are going to be higher.

"Historically, England's [football is a mix between technical football, on the floor, but also physical contact, quality, short passing, triangulation. In the Premier League there are so many foreign coaches and different players. It's a very strong league with different styles."

England head into the match having recorded a goalless draw against world champions Germany on Friday night.