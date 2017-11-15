Wenger: 'Dec deadline for Sanchez, Ozil'

New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger: 'December deadline for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger suggests that he would be open to selling Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested that he would be open to selling Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window if there is no breakthrough in December.

Sanchez and Ozil will both be out of contract with the Gunners at the end of this season, and the pair will be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs when the January transfer window opens for business.

Wenger has revealed that "no decision has been made" in relation to the future of the key duo, but the Frenchman has hinted that he would look to sell if the situation remained the same at the end of next month.

"No decision has been made on that front," Wenger told beIN Sports. "Do we let anyone go in January? We'll have to think about that to see where we stand with them at the end of December."

Manchester City came close to signing Sanchez during the summer, while Ozil continues to be strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, where he would link-up with Jose Mourinho once again.

