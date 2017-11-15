Arsenal to walk away from Thomas Lemar?

Arsenal will reportedly end their interest in Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar with other targets now in the frame for Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

The Mirror report comes after the north London club had a £90m bid rejected for the Frenchman in the transfer window, while Liverpool also chased the player on deadline day.

The summer window was profitable for Monaco, as forward Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain, while full-back Benjamin Mendy and fellow midfielder Bernardo Silva both signed for Manchester City.

Monaco will likely sell next summer as the club's vice president Vadim Vasilyev is believed to have said that the side will look to cash in on the 22-year-old.

One target potentially seen as a replacement for Lemar is Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, of whom Wenger is a long-term admirer.

Fekir could be shortlisted as a transfer target as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both enter the final months of their contracts at the Emirates.