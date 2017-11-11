Arsenal want Zaha as Sanchez replacement?

New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal want Wilfried Zaha as Alexis Sanchez replacement?

Arsenal will reportedly offer Crystal Palace £35m for Wilfried Zaha, who was strongly linked with a switch to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has targeted Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, according to a report.

The Gunners are bracing themselves for the departure of their star forward next summer, as he has yet to commit to a new contract and is therefore able to speak to foreign clubs from January.

Wenger was hoping to bring in Monaco wideman Thomas Lemar late in the summer transfer window, only for a deal to fall flat, but The Sun claims that the Frenchman will now go after a player closer to home.

Former Manchester United man Zaha enjoyed his most proficient season to date last time out, playing a direct part in 16 Premier League goals, and he has found the net twice in 2017-18 from just five appearances.

The report suggests that Arsenal are willing to go as high as £35m with their bid for the Ivory Coast international, who only put pen to paper on a five-year deal in May amid talk of a switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

