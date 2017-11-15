Report: Arsenal to revive Sterling interest

Manchester City wideman Raheem Sterling is still on Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's radar ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Arsenal have reportedly not given up hope of signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, as they intend to revive their interest in the winger during the January window.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium late on in the summer market, at a time when the Gunners were looking for a viable option to replace Alexis Sanchez.

Reports in August suggested that Pep Guardiola was hoping to use Sterling as a makeweight to take Sanchez to Manchester in a possible swap deal, but the transfer did not materialise in time.

However, the Daily Mail claims that a switch between clubs could now be back on for Sterling, who has been in impressive form for the Citizens this term with 10 goals and two assists in all competitions.

Guardiola will be more reluctant to offload the England international compared to three months ago, but Arsenal are said to be prepared to push ahead with plans to bring in a new attacking player.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger criticised Sterling earlier this month for a perceived dive in the league meeting between the two sides, which Man City won 3-1 to open up a 12-point gap.