Wenger: 'Man City not unstoppable'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Manchester City will be beaten this season.

Pep Guardiola's side have had a scintillating start to the campaign, winning 10 of their 11 Premier League games and drawing the other one.

As it stands, City have an eight-point advantage at the top of the table, as well as the best points total (31) and goal tally (+31) from 11 matches in the division's history.

Recently, Wenger and his men went up against the North-West outfit, losing 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium, but the French coach has played down City's dominance.

"They are a good side, but they're not an unstoppable side," the 68-year-old told beIN SPORTS. "If you look at the expected goals it was 0.7 for them and 0.6 for us. It was a very tight game, they created very little number of shots on target, one more than us, that's all.

"Overall I think we were hugely punished with the third goal. At 2-1 we were hugely in the game. I don't dispute they're good, but they not unstoppable. But the referee had an absolutely atrocious impact on the game."

Arsenal are sixth in the league table, 12 points adrift of City.