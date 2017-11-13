Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Manchester City are not unstoppable'

Wenger: 'Man City not unstoppable'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger plays down Manchester City's dominance by insisting that the team are not "unstoppable".
Monday, November 13, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Manchester City will be beaten this season.

Pep Guardiola's side have had a scintillating start to the campaign, winning 10 of their 11 Premier League games and drawing the other one.

As it stands, City have an eight-point advantage at the top of the table, as well as the best points total (31) and goal tally (+31) from 11 matches in the division's history.

Recently, Wenger and his men went up against the North-West outfit, losing 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium, but the French coach has played down City's dominance.

"They are a good side, but they're not an unstoppable side," the 68-year-old told beIN SPORTS. "If you look at the expected goals it was 0.7 for them and 0.6 for us. It was a very tight game, they created very little number of shots on target, one more than us, that's all.

"Overall I think we were hugely punished with the third goal. At 2-1 we were hugely in the game. I don't dispute they're good, but they not unstoppable. But the referee had an absolutely atrocious impact on the game."

Arsenal are sixth in the league table, 12 points adrift of City.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in action during his side's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2017
Coleman: 'Ramsey fit to face Spurs'
