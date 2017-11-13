Pablo Maffeo 'to be handed Manchester City chance'

Maffeo 'to be handed Man City chance'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly plans to make Pablo Maffeo a part of his first-team squad next season.
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 14:17 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly plans to make Spanish full-back Pablo Maffeo a part of his first-team squad at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Maffeo, 20, has impressed during a loan spell at La Liga club Girona in the early stages of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to The Sun, Guardiola sent City scouts to watch the right-back in action against Real Madrid and Levante, and favourable reports were returned to the former Barcelona manager.

As a result, City are expected to take Maffeo on next summer's pre-season tour with the view to becoming part of the main squad for the 2018-19 campaign.

Maffeo, who is currently on international duty with Spain Under-21s, is in his third separate loan spell with Girona, and has started 10 of their 11 La Liga matches this term.

General view of Estadi Montilivi, home of Girona FC
