New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Raheem Sterling to be rewarded with new Manchester City contract?

Sterling to be rewarded with new contract?
© Offside
England international Raheem Sterling is one of three players Manchester City want to tie down to new long-term deals, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 21:09 UK

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling will be offered a bumper new contract following his stirring start to the season, according to a report.

The England international is halfway through the five-year deal signed when arriving in a £44m transfer from Premier League rivals Liverpool in 2015.

Sterling, who has played a direct part in 12 goals already this campaign, was rumoured to have been on the brink of leaving the Etihad Stadium when Arsenal came calling in the summer.

However, The Mirror suggests that City are now keen to tie the 22-year-old down beyond the end of the 2019-20 season and are currently drawing up terms on a new deal.

The report also claims that Citizens chief executive Ferran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain want to get new contracts over the line for David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in the coming weeks.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech in action during his side's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2017
Read Next:
Petr Cech bemoans offside decision
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Raheem Sterling, Ferran Soriano, Txiki Begiristain, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Report: Liverpool midfielder Emre Can favours Manchester City move
 Kevin De Bruyne in action during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Kevin De Bruyne: 'Belgium lack a good tactical system'
 Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn handed England call-up
Chiellini blasts Guardiola-style tacticsBarca keen to increase Roberto clause?John Stones pleased with Man City formHazard: 'De Bruyne best player in league'Sergio Aguero: 'Seat belt was too tight'
Orlando City show interest in Robinho?City 'to use Mangala to sign Diakhaby'Man City 'preparing Milinkovic-Savic bid'Man City to hand new deal to Jesus?Aguero planning to leave Man City in 2019
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 