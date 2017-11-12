Sterling to be rewarded with new contract?

England international Raheem Sterling is one of three players Manchester City want to tie down to new long-term deals, according to a report.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling will be offered a bumper new contract following his stirring start to the season, according to a report.

The England international is halfway through the five-year deal signed when arriving in a £44m transfer from Premier League rivals Liverpool in 2015.

Sterling, who has played a direct part in 12 goals already this campaign, was rumoured to have been on the brink of leaving the Etihad Stadium when Arsenal came calling in the summer.

However, The Mirror suggests that City are now keen to tie the 22-year-old down beyond the end of the 2019-20 season and are currently drawing up terms on a new deal.

The report also claims that Citizens chief executive Ferran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain want to get new contracts over the line for David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in the coming weeks.