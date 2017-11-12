Report: Emre Can favours Man City move

A report claims that Emre Can intends to leave Liverpool as a free agent next summer, with Premier League rivals Manchester City his preferred destination.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will reportedly turn down the advances of Italian champions Juventus to instead join Manchester City next summer.

Talks between the Germany international and the Reds over a new deal are at an impasse, meaning that he is free to leave on a Bosman when his current terms expire at the end of the campaign.

Juventus are expected to make another approach for the 23-year-old after falling short with their previous offer earlier this year, but they face rumoured competition from Man City for the midfielder's signature.

According to the Daily Star, Can favours a move to the Etihad Stadium where he will link up with Pep Guardiola, who he crossed paths with during his time at Bayern Munich.

Can recently revealed that he will put all transfer talk to one side until the end of the season, though admitted that it is an "honour" to be linked with a club of Juventus's stature.