New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Liverpool midfielder Emre Can favours Manchester City move

Report: Emre Can favours Man City move
© SilverHub
A report claims that Emre Can intends to leave Liverpool as a free agent next summer, with Premier League rivals Manchester City his preferred destination.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 12:52 UK

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will reportedly turn down the advances of Italian champions Juventus to instead join Manchester City next summer.

Talks between the Germany international and the Reds over a new deal are at an impasse, meaning that he is free to leave on a Bosman when his current terms expire at the end of the campaign.

Juventus are expected to make another approach for the 23-year-old after falling short with their previous offer earlier this year, but they face rumoured competition from Man City for the midfielder's signature.

According to the Daily Star, Can favours a move to the Etihad Stadium where he will link up with Pep Guardiola, who he crossed paths with during his time at Bayern Munich.

Can recently revealed that he will put all transfer talk to one side until the end of the season, though admitted that it is an "honour" to be linked with a club of Juventus's stature.

Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus during the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 3, 2017
Read Next:
Chiellini blasts Guardiola-style tactics
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Emre Can, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Report: Liverpool midfielder Emre Can favours Manchester City move
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Liverpool 'furious with Barcelona's latest Philippe Coutinho offer'
 Phil Jones in action during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Phil Jones becomes eighth England withdrawal
Report: Liverpool to nab Wolves youngsterReport: West Ham leading Danny Ings raceCoutinho passed fit for England friendlyKlopp: 'Robertson a part of my plans'Mane stars as Senegal reach World Cup
Can: 'Gomez deserves England call-up'Moreno 'never considered Liverpool exit'Coutinho 'not interested in PSG move'Bierhoff hints at Goretzka move to PLLiverpool move closer to Havertz deal?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Report: Liverpool midfielder Emre Can favours Manchester City move
 Sergi Roberto in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Barcelona keen to increase release clause of Sergi Roberto?
 Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn handed England call-up
Chiellini blasts Guardiola-style tacticsJohn Stones pleased with Man City formHazard: 'De Bruyne best player in league'Sergio Aguero: 'Seat belt was too tight'Orlando City show interest in Robinho?
City 'to use Mangala to sign Diakhaby'Man City 'preparing Milinkovic-Savic bid'Man City to hand new deal to Jesus?Aguero planning to leave Man City in 2019Mertens: 'Man City are not unstoppable'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Juventus News
Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Report: Liverpool midfielder Emre Can favours Manchester City move
 Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Juventus tell Sami Khedira to 'charm' Emre Can on Germany duty?
 Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus during the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 3, 2017
Giorgio Chiellini: 'Guardiola-style tactics ruining Italian football'
Mascherano linked with Liverpool returnJuventus keen on Bellerin, Di Maria?Harry Kane 'top of Real Madrid wishlist'Juventus 'pull out of race for Coutinho'Juventus 'to make £155m Coutinho bid'
Man City contenders to sign Emre Can?Report: Emre Can talks continue to stallJuventus 'interested in Rafinha move'Result: Juve salvage draw at SportingJuventus 'step up Emre Can pursuit'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 