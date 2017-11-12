Aaron Ramsey pulls out of Wales squad to face Panama

Ramsey pulls out of Wales squad
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey pulls out of the Wales squad to face Panama on Tuesday evening, Scunthorpe United's Andrew Crofts taking his place.
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has pulled out of the Wales squad to face Panama on Tuesday evening.

The 26-year-old, who played 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat in France on Friday, will be replaced by Scunthorpe United midfielder Andrew Crofts for the clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

A Football Association of Wales spokesman has said that it was never the intention for Ramsey to play against Panama.

The news will come as a blow to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, whose next game is Saturday's crucial Premier League North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Wales had already been hit by four withdrawals before the game against Les Bleus, including Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
