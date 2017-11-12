Chris Coleman: 'Gareth Bale will be devastated by injury setback'

Coleman: 'Bale devastated by injury setback'
© SilverHub
Wales boss Chris Coleman says that Gareth Bale "will be devastated" after being ruled out of action for the 19th time during his four-year spell at Real Madrid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 15:15 UK

Wales manager Chris Coleman has urged "devastated" forward Gareth Bale to remain patient after being ruled out indefinitely with a fresh thigh injury.

The Real Madrid star broke down in training earlier this week and is unlikely to feature again in an injury-plagued 2017 - his 19th layoff in four years at the Bernabeu.

Reports in the Spanish press suggest that Bale was rushed back ahead of schedule, as Zinedine Zidane was keen to get him back for next weekend's showdown with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Coleman insists that the 28-year-old cannot afford to push his body too far, however, telling reporters: "I don't know the full extent of it. He'll be devastated. We haven't had dialogue with Real Madrid, but we'll speak with Gareth in the next few days and find out exactly what it is. It's bad luck, bad news, and he'll be gutted.

"The harder you try to get back you get a setback and sometimes you have to go through that. He'll get over and he'll be back. He just needs to get settled again and get his fitness. He needs to take his time and not rush himself back.

"Some players as they get older they change their schedule. That's up to him and Real Madrid. When he's with us all our players have different programmes at different times of the week because we know what they do with their clubs. We have to make sure we taper that in with the way we work."

Bale last featured for Madrid in their 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on September 26, missing 11 games for club and country since then.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Coleman: 'France are best team we've played'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Coleman, Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale sidelined with adductor injury
 Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Chelsea to pay £100m to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi?
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata wants Isco at Chelsea
Coleman: 'Bale devastated by injury setback'Mourinho 'to make Asensio marquee signing'Alba: 'Isco one of the best in world'Villabolos: 'Real Madrid must keep Navas'Perez: 'Real Madrid critics are envious'
Isco: 'Gareth Bale is having a hard time'Aulas: 'No buy-back clause in Mariano deal'Report: Madrid to move for MarquinhosAlvaro Morata talks up Real Madrid returnIsco: 'Allow Marco Asensio to grow'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Wales News
Antoine Griezmann flaunts his locks during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Live Commentary: France 2-0 Wales - as it happened
 Olivier Giroud of France celebrates his team's second goal during the International Friendly between France and Scotland on June 4, 2016 in Metz, France
Result: France see off stubborn Wales in Paris friendly
 James Chester in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
James Chester: 'Wales have a bright future'
Coleman: 'Bale devastated by injury setback'Coleman: 'Ampadu could be next Ferdinand'Coleman: 'France are best team we've played'Ramsey: 'France test a great experience'Team News: Coleman names strong Wales XI in France
Williams: 'No plans for Wales retirement'Giroud plays down injury concernsVokes desperate for Chris Coleman stayColeman offers support to Ashley WilliamsBale ruled out of Wales friendlies
> Wales Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1110103042631
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid117222291323
4Atletico MadridAtletico116501661023
5Villarreal116231811720
6Sevilla116141211119
7Real Sociedad115242421317
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes1152498117
10GironaGirona114341316-315
11Celta Vigo114252217514
12Getafe113441513213
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Athletic Bilbao113261115-411
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo113261320-711
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18AlavesAlaves11209516-116
19Las PalmasLas Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 