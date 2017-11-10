Ramsey: 'France test a great experience'

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey says that his side will learn from their 2-0 friendly defeat in France.

The Arsenal star insisted that his team created some good chances once they grew into the match and urged his teammates to carry the lessons learned over to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

"They're a great team with so many options so it was a tough task for us tonight," Ramsey told BBC Sport.

"We took a bit of time to get going but in the end we did create a few dangerous opportunities. It was always going to be difficult but it's great experience as well for the younger boys coming on.

"Hopefully now we can learn from this as well and get together now and build on it for what is going to be a very important European campaign."

Goals from front-two pairing Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud sealed the win for France, helping them start their preparations for this summer's World Cup on a positive note.