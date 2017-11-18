Cech: 'Tottenham not superior to Arsenal'

Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Petr Cech: 'Tottenham Hotspur not superior to Arsenal'

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says that he does not believe Tottenham Hotspur as the dominant force in north London as the sides prepare to meet on Saturday.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 11:19 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has said that he does not believe that Tottenham Hotspur are the dominant force in north London as the sides prepare to meet on Saturday.

The Gunners go into the north London derby four points and three places off their rivals and have not defeated Spurs in a Premier League game since March 2014.

Cech, however, does not believe that Mauricio Pochettino's men have become the superior team.

"I don't think [there has been a power shift]," Cech told Sky Sports. There is always one odd year where things can change, but the most important thing for us is competing against the other teams for the Premier League title and for the glory.

"We are not competing against Tottenham Hotspur. Our target is to win the title and be successful during the season, not necessarily looking at what Tottenham are doing.

"They've been there in the last few years so now I think they have to make sure they win something to show the progression. Success is ultimately winning trophies."

Spurs finished above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years last season, while Arsene Wenger's side won a third FA Cup in four years.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
