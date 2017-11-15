New Transfer Talk header

Real Betis 'confident of Jack Wilshere deal'

Real Betis 'confident of Wilshere deal'
Real Betis are confident of signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on a free transfer this summer, according to a report.
Real Betis are reportedly becoming increasingly confident that they will be able to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on a free transfer at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Betis were strongly linked with a move for the Arsenal midfielder during the summer, but the 25-year-old decided to stay at the Emirates Stadium to fight for his place.

Wilshere is yet to begin talks over a fresh deal with the Gunners, however, and his current contract will expire at the end of the season.

The midfielder has not started a single Premier League game this term, and was overlooked by Gareth Southgate for the latest England squad despite a number of withdrawals.

According to The Sun, Betis 'believe they are close' to securing a deal for Wilshere, who could sign a pre-contract with the La Liga club in January before moving on a free transfer next summer.

Betis are currently eighth in La Liga - just six points off the top four - after making a solid start to the season.

Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
