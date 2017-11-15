Report: Bayern want Olivier Giroud

Bayern Munich could move for Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, according to a report.

The 31-year-old rejected the chance to leave the Gunners in the summer despite the arrival of record signing Alexandre Lacazette pushing the France international down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud has not started a single Premier League match for Arsenal this season, although he insisted last weekend that he does not regret turning down the chance to leave the capital club in the summer transfer window.

According to Sport Bild, Bayern are in the market for a back-up forward to Robert Lewandowski, and the German champions have identified Giroud as the perfect player to boost their chances of success this season.

Giroud has scored twice in the Europa League this term, but has only managed one Premier League goal after playing just 177 minutes of league football during the 2017-18 campaign.