Giroud 'doesn't regret Arsenal stay'

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has insisted that he has no regrets about staying at Arsenal, despite being eclipsed as the club's main striker.

Former Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette joined the Gunners for £52m in the summer and has made a bright start to life at the Emirates.

Giroud's playing time in North London has since been restricted, but the striker has kept his place in the France team - he scored his 15th goal in his last 22 international ties in their 2-0 win over France on Friday.

"I am not questioning myself about my future," Giroud told The Telegraph. "I am happy at Arsenal and I am fine with the decision to stay because I want to.

"I am thinking that the story between the club and myself was not over and not finished. We will see what happens but I am happy at Arsenal for the moment.

"Arsene's always supporting me and there is a lot of trust in each other. I keep believing in my quality and I keep the faith. I have a lot of objectives with Arsenal and my country so I always try to move forward and keep scoring."

France play world Champions Germany on Tuesday before Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Saturday.