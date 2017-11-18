Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks all return to Tottenham Hotspur training

Kane, Alli, Winks all return to training
© Offside
Tottenham Hotspur trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks all return to training ahead of Saturday's North London derby with Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11:31 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a triple boost ahead of Saturday's North London derby as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks all took part in training on Thursday morning.

Ahead of the international break, the trio had been selected in Gareth Southgate's England squad before injuries were sustained ahead of and during the Premier League fixture with Crystal Palace.

Alli missed the clash with the Eagles with a hamstring injury, while Kane and Winks withdrew from the friendlies with Germany and Brazil through knee and ankle problems respectively.

Just days after being sidelined, head coach Mauricio Pochettino declared that Kane would be fit for the showdown with Arsenal on Saturday, and it appears that the club's top goalscorer and his two teammates are in contention to play some part in the match.

The trio featured in training on Thursday morning and if they all continue to feature alongside their teammates without any setbacks, Pochettino will likely select three of his key men in the squad for this weekend's fixture.

Spurs will move into second place in the Premier League standings if they avoid defeat at the Emirates.

Olivier Giroud on his knees during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Read Next:
Giroud ruled out of North London derby?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Gareth Southgate, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur 'issue Barcelona with hands-off warning for Christian Eriksen'
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
 Olivier Giroud on his knees during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Olivier Giroud ruled out of North London derby?
Kane, Alli, Winks all return to trainingWenger tips Pochettino to go "a long way"Spurs chasing Hoffenheim midfielder?Harry Kane's record vs. ArsenalMourinho doubts English success in CL
Vertonghen: "I am ready for the weekend"Cech: 'Tottenham not superior to Arsenal'Eriksen: 'Spurs close to achieving aim'Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Tite: 'Jesus, Kane have different qualities'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 