Kane, Alli, Winks all return to training

Tottenham Hotspur trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks all return to training ahead of Saturday's North London derby with Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a triple boost ahead of Saturday's North London derby as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks all took part in training on Thursday morning.

Ahead of the international break, the trio had been selected in Gareth Southgate's England squad before injuries were sustained ahead of and during the Premier League fixture with Crystal Palace.

Alli missed the clash with the Eagles with a hamstring injury, while Kane and Winks withdrew from the friendlies with Germany and Brazil through knee and ankle problems respectively.

Just days after being sidelined, head coach Mauricio Pochettino declared that Kane would be fit for the showdown with Arsenal on Saturday, and it appears that the club's top goalscorer and his two teammates are in contention to play some part in the match.

The trio featured in training on Thursday morning and if they all continue to feature alongside their teammates without any setbacks, Pochettino will likely select three of his key men in the squad for this weekend's fixture.

Spurs will move into second place in the Premier League standings if they avoid defeat at the Emirates.