Spurs chasing Hoffenheim midfielder?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the race to sign young Hoffenheim midfielder Nadiem Amiri.

The 21-year-old, who has previously been compared to Dele Alli, has become a key part of the Bundesliga side's first team over the last year and has a goal and an assist to his name in nine league appearances so far this term.

According to Bild, Spurs have been monitoring his progress and while they have yet to make an official approach, they are expected to battle with RB Leipzig for his signature.

The German has been part of the Hoffenheim setup for the last five years and earlier this year, penned a new deal keeping him at the club until 2020.

Amiri - also a key member of the Germany under-21s side - is expected to be available for around £9m.