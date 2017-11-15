New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Emil Forsberg plays down Manchester United speculation

Forsberg plays down Man Utd speculation
© Getty Images
RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg insists that his focus is solely on his current club amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 21:39 UK

RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg has played down speculation that he could join Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old's performances over the past two seasons are understood to have grabbed the attention of a number of Europe's biggest clubs, with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and AC Milan among those to have been credited with an interest.

United boss Jose Mourinho was in the stands to watch Forsberg play for Sweden in their World Cup qualifying playoff against Italy and was reportedly impressed with what he saw.

Forsberg's agent Hasan Cetinkaya also represents United defender Victor Lindelof, although Cetinkaya has previously poured cold water on links to Old Trafford and Forsberg insists that his full focus remains on his current club.

"I also read [about speculation of a United move] in the papers, my focus is on RB," he told Bild.

Forsberg has scored three goals and set up two more in 14 appearances for Leipzig across all competitions this season.

Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Read Next:
RB Leipzig lead United in Embalo race?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Emil Forsberg, Jose Mourinho, Hasan Cetinkaya, Victor Lindelof, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale after Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Juventus on June 6, 2017
Real Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price to £62m'
 Marcos Rojo lies injured during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Marcos Rojo makes Manchester United return
 Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on March 1, 2016
Manchester United 'eye £134m summer move for Saul Niguez'
Forsberg plays down Man Utd speculationFather: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'Carlos Soler 'tops Man United wishlist'Martial: 'Jose Mourinho is tough on me'Lukaku thanks teammates after historic goal
United 'face uphill battle to keep Fellaini'Rojo aiming for Champions League returnRB Leipzig lead United in Embalo race?Report: Shaw crashes car into Phil Jones'sGiggs: 'I wouldn't swap Rashford for Jesus'
> Manchester United Homepage
More RB Leipzig News
Emil Forsberg in action for Sweden on November 17, 2015
Emil Forsberg plays down Manchester United speculation
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
RB Leipzig lead Manchester United in race to sign Benfica's Umaro Embalo?
 Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Group C qualifying football match Germany vs Republic of Ireland in Cologne, western Germany on October 11, 2013
Result: Lars Stindl helps Germany snatch last-ditch draw against France
Report: Watford to pounce for Adrian SemperLeipzig rule out mid-season Keita switchReport: Barcelona scout Timo WernerArsenal, Chelsea 'keen on ex-Reds keeper'United to move for Leipzig defender?
Result: Bayern top table after beating LeipzigThis weekend's biggest games in world footballResult: Bayern Munich survive cup scareLive Commentary: RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich - as it happenedWerner reveals Man Utd "dream"
> RB Leipzig Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 