Forsberg plays down Man Utd speculation

RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg insists that his focus is solely on his current club amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg has played down speculation that he could join Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old's performances over the past two seasons are understood to have grabbed the attention of a number of Europe's biggest clubs, with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and AC Milan among those to have been credited with an interest.

United boss Jose Mourinho was in the stands to watch Forsberg play for Sweden in their World Cup qualifying playoff against Italy and was reportedly impressed with what he saw.

Forsberg's agent Hasan Cetinkaya also represents United defender Victor Lindelof, although Cetinkaya has previously poured cold water on links to Old Trafford and Forsberg insists that his full focus remains on his current club.

"I also read [about speculation of a United move] in the papers, my focus is on RB," he told Bild.

Forsberg has scored three goals and set up two more in 14 appearances for Leipzig across all competitions this season.