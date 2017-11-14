RB Leipzig lead United in Embalo race?

RB Leipzig reportedly move ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Benfica prospect Umaro Embalo.

RB Leipzig have reportedly moved to the front of the queue in the race to sign Benfica teenager Umaro Embalo.

Last week, a report claimed that United had agreed to sign the forward for a fee in the region of £5m, but it appears that United now face competition for his signature.

According to A Bola, RB Leipzig are prepared to pay £11.6m in order to take the Guinean-born youngster to the Bundesliga.

On Monday, the player's agent revealed that "only conversations" had been held with United, and that has allegedly let in the Champions League participants.

Embalo has impressed in the Benfica youth ranks this season, with five goals being netted from 12 appearances, while 15 goals have been scored for Portugal's Under-17s.