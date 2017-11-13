New Transfer Talk header

Lionel Messi calls for Barcelona to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli?

Messi calls for Barcelona to sign Alli?
Lionel Messi reportedly encourages Barcelona to try to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 12:32 UK

Lionel Messi has reportedly called for Barcelona to try to secure the signing of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.

Over the past 18 months, Alli has been linked with a switch to a European giant, with both Manchester United and Real Madrid said to hold a level of interest in the England international.

However, according to Don Balon, Messi wants the Catalan giants to sign the 21-year-old due to the club's ageing midfield, with Andres Iniesta now reaching 33 and Ivan Rakitic turning 30 in March.

Messi is also said to be keen for Barca to bring in Alli ahead of fierce rivals Real, who have recently been linked with a summer move for the player.

Alli has netted 31 goals in 80 Premier League appearances for Spurs, while the former MK Dons man recently netted twice for Spurs in a 3-1 triumph over Real in the Champions League.

However, Spurs remain in a strong position regarding his future, with Alli still having four-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
