How to watch Tottenham vs. Fulham: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 26 Nov 2025 18:29 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 17:08

After losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur will turn their focus back to Premier League matters for Saturday's clash against fellow London side Fulham.

Spurs are sitting in ninth spot in the table, while Marco Silva's side are four points worse off in 15th position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League meeting.

What time does Tottenham vs. Fulham kick off?

The game will get underway at 8pm (GMT) on Saturday evening.

Where is Tottenham vs. Fulham being played?

Spurs will welcome Fulham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which can hold up to 62,850 spectators.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their most recent meeting at the venue in December 2024, when Tom Cairney cancelled out Brennan Johnson's opener, only for the Fulham midfielder to be later sent off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

Sky customers will be able to watch the game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels.

Streaming

Alternatively, the match will be available to watch on Sky Go or on the Sky Sports app. If you are not a Sky customer, you can purchase a NOW TV pass to tune into the fixture.

Highlights

You will be able to watch highlights of the contest on Match of the Day from 10:25pm on Saturday evening. There should also be a highlights package on the Sky Sports app.

What is at stake for Tottenham and Fulham?

Tottenham will be desperate to claim three points after losing four of their previous six competitive matches (W1, D1), including a 5-3 loss in Wednesday's entertaining Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain.

Thomas Frank's side have shipped 11 goals in their last three outings, so they will be looking for an improved defensive display in Saturday's home clash.

Meanwhile, Fulham have won two of their last three Premier League matches, including a narrow 1-0 win over Sunderland last weekend.

However, the Cottagers are still searching for their first road win of the season, having taken just one point from their six away league games.