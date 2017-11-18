Giroud ruled out of North London derby?

Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that Olivier Giroud is unlikely to feature against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 09:39 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that it is unlikely Olivier Giroud will be fit enough to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

The 31-year-old was forced to return to the club earlier this week after picking up a thigh injury while on international duty with France.

Asked about Giroud's condition at his pre-match presser this morning, Wenger said: "Olivier Giroud has picked up an injury and I don't think he will be available.

"It's short term, but he should start again on Monday and we have to assess him on Monday, but I don't think he will be available."

The Gunners could welcome back Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck from injury for the encounter at the Emirates as they look to reduce the four-point gap to their rivals in the table.

Spurs, meanwhile, are hopeful of having Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks all fit for the game after the trio pulled out of England duty last week due to injury.

Harry Kane takes a shot past Gabriel during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
