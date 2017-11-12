Giroud returns to Arsenal with thigh injury

Olivier Giroud returns to Arsenal after suffering thigh injury

France will be without Olivier Giroud for their friendly against Germany as the striker has been sent back to Arsenal early with a thigh injury.
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has returned to the club with a thigh injury picked up on international duty with France.

The 31-year-old is understood to have sustained the damage during Les Blues' 2-0 win over Wales in Paris on Friday night.

Giroud will play no part in France's meeting with Germany on Tuesday, instead being sent back to Arsenal to undergo a scan and further treatment.

Didier Deschamps has not called up a replacement ahead of his side's second friendly of the international break, with plenty of attacking options already in reserve.

Former Montpellier star Giroud netted the second goal of the night against Wales to take his scoring tally for France to 29, making him the nation's seventh all-time top scorer.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
