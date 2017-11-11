Olivier Giroud offers support to "leader" Patrice Evra

France striker Olivier Giroud says that he has 'written a message of support' to compatriot Patrice Evra following the full-back's UEFA ban for kicking a supporter.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 13:05 UK

Olivier Giroud has said that he hopes to see France teammate Patrice Evra "bounce back" after being banned from all UEFA competitions until June 2018.

The 36-year-old was also sacked by club side Marseille for the incident, which saw him kung-fu kick one of his own supporters prior to last week's Europa League tie with Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Evra, charged by UEFA under article 15 of their disciplinary regulations, is now on the lookout for a new club and has been tipped to continue his career outside of Europe.

Speaking after France's 2-0 win over Wales on Friday night, Giroud told reporters: "I hope that he can bounce back. I've written him a message to send my support. We had five great years together with the national team and he has always been a leader.

"It's difficult to speak of what he did, but it was instinct, something full of emotion. And I don't understand very well how supporters can come so close to the pitch like that.

"He's won numerous titles, he's a great player. I hope he can rebound, rediscover his happiness and finish in a different manner."

Giroud has played alongside Evra at international since 2011, although the last of the full-back's 81 caps came in November last year.

Patrice Evra kicks a Marseille fan in the face ahead of his side's Europa League clash on November 2, 2017
Your Comments
