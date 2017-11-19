Kane: 'I want to spend entire career at Spurs'

England striker Harry Kane intends to spend his entire club career at Tottenham Hotspur despite reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to be a one-club man amid reported interest from some of Europe's biggest teams.

The England forward has been in prolific form for club and country this campaign, notching 17 goals so far despite the season being just three months old.

Despite being linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, the back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot winner is happy at the North London club.

"My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham," Kane told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

"We have a fantastic team, a great coach, a professional training centre and we're getting a new stadium. At the moment, everything suits me here and I'm happy."

Since making his Spurs first-team debut in 2011, Kane has scored 112 goals in 180 appearances.