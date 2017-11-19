General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane: 'I want to spend entire career at Tottenham Hotspur'

Kane: 'I want to spend entire career at Spurs'
© Getty Images
England striker Harry Kane intends to spend his entire club career at Tottenham Hotspur despite reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 16:27 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to be a one-club man amid reported interest from some of Europe's biggest teams.

The England forward has been in prolific form for club and country this campaign, notching 17 goals so far despite the season being just three months old.

Despite being linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, the back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot winner is happy at the North London club.

"My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham," Kane told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

"We have a fantastic team, a great coach, a professional training centre and we're getting a new stadium. At the moment, everything suits me here and I'm happy."

Since making his Spurs first-team debut in 2011, Kane has scored 112 goals in 180 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino explains Danny Rose omission
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring with Hector Bellerin during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham - as it happened
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur to scupper Manchester United bid for Gareth Bale
 Alexis Sanchez fires in the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Result: Arsenal earn North London derby bragging rights
Kane: 'I want to spend entire career at Spurs'Chelsea keeping tabs on Richarlison?Liverpool, Spurs in hunt for Brooks?Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil love Arsenal'Son racially abused by West Ham fan
Dier hits out at 'game-changing' decisionPochettino explains Danny Rose omission Pochettino criticises "obvious" offside goalLamela makes return for Spurs Under-23sWinks: 'Balance of power is shifting'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 