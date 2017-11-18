Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 59,530
Arsenal
2-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Mustafi (36'), Sanchez (41')
Xhaka (32'), Sanchez (38'), Mustafi (48'), Monreal (73')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Kane (50')

Dermot Gallagher: 'No problem with Arsenal opener'

Gallagher: 'No problem with Arsenal opener'
© SilverHub
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher claims that everyone should "accept" Arsenal's opening goal against Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 11:41 UK

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has claimed that the decision to allow Arsenal's opening goal against Tottenham Hotspur is "just a decision that you have to accept".

Gallagher has acknowledged that a free kick should not have been given for Davinson Sanchez's challenge on Alexis Sanchez, but Spurs were further incensed after Shkodran Mustafi appeared to score from an offside position.

However, Gallagher has suggested that the small margins between Mustafi and Spurs' last man should result in the decision being 'accepted by everyone'.

Gallagher told Sky Sports News: "Clinically, the VAR would say it is offside but what you would say it is a decision which everyone would accept. It's so tight.

"Throughout the season, every team has been a victim of this and different teams have been successful with it. It has balanced out. It's so marginal to the naked eye that it is just a decision that you have to accept".

Arsenal went on to win the game at the Emirates Stadium by a 2-0 scoreline.

Mauricio Pochettino keeps it casual during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on October 14, 2017
Read Next:
Poch: 'I wouldn't swap projects with Arsenal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dermot Gallagher, Davinson Sanchez, Alexis Sanchez, Shkodran Mustafi, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Manchester City are on another planet'
 Alexis Sanchez fires in the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Result: Arsenal earn North London derby bragging rights
Gallagher: 'No problem with Arsenal opener'Poch: 'I wouldn't swap projects with Arsenal'Prem trio make contact with Bernard?Bellerin: Arsenal win "shut some mouths"Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil love Arsenal'
Dier hits out at 'game-changing' decisionMesut Ozil: 'We believed in ourselves'Pochettino criticises "obvious" offside goalWenger: 'We had urgency on our side'Team News: Alli, Kane fit to start for Spurs
> Arsenal Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Alexis Sanchez fires in the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Result: Arsenal earn North London derby bragging rights
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur to scupper Manchester United bid for Gareth Bale
 Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Report: Chelsea join race to sign Watford winger Richarlison
Gallagher: 'No problem with Arsenal opener'Poch: 'I wouldn't swap projects with Arsenal'Kane: 'I want to spend entire career at Spurs'Liverpool, Spurs in hunt for Brooks?Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil love Arsenal'
Son racially abused by West Ham fanDier hits out at 'game-changing' decisionPochettino explains Danny Rose omission Pochettino criticises "obvious" offside goalLamela makes return for Spurs Under-23s
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 