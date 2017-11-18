Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 59,530
Arsenal
2-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Mustafi (36'), Sanchez (41')
Xhaka (32'), Sanchez (38'), Mustafi (48'), Monreal (73')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Kane (50')

Hector Bellerin: 'Arsenal derby win silenced critics'

Bellerin: Arsenal win
Hector Bellerin believes that Arsenal "shut some mouths" by claiming a 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's north London derby.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 16:58 UK

Hector Bellerin has claimed that Arsenal silenced their critics by claiming a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's north London derby.

Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez helped the Gunners clinch victory at the Emirates Stadium and edge to within one point of Spurs in the Premier League table.

Bellerin also acknowledged that Arsenal have failed to match the intensity shown in their derby win over the last few months and called on the side to show what they're capable of more often.

"There's always a lot of talk but I think it was one of those games where we showed what we could do. We shut some mouths as well," the Spaniard told Arsenal's official site.

"There are people who talk a lot and now, after watching that game at home, they'll be thinking that these guys have a chance.

"Sometimes, for different reasons, we haven't been able to do it, but this is how we set the bar and show what potential we have. That's what we've got to work hard to do every single week, week in, week out."

Up next for Arsenal is a Premier League trip to Burnley next weekend.

Mesut Ozil looks forlorn during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
