Team News: Rose returns to Spurs starting XI

Mauricio Pochettino has made four changes to his Tottenham Hotspur starting XI ahead of their Champions League Group H trip to Borussia Dortmund.

Danny Rose replaces Ben Davies at left-back while Son Heung-min, Serge Aurier and Harry Winks also come in.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli were both doubts ahead of the trip to the Signal Iduna Park but have passed fitness tests and remain in the starting line-up.

Roman Burki retains his place in the Dortmund goal despite his error leading to Stuttgart's opener in the Schwarzgelben's 2-1 defeat at the weekend.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has 15 goals this season but has not scored since the middle of October, is recalled and will lead the line for the hosts.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Schmelzer, Bartra, Toljan, Weigl; Gotze, Kagawa, Guerreiro; Yarmolenko, Aubameyang, Zagadou

Subs: Weidenfeller, Philipp, Dahoud, Sahin, Schürrle, Toprak, Castro

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Subs: Vorm, Davies, Foyth, Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente

