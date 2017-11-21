Team News: Rose returns to Spurs starting XI

Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
Team News: Danny Rose back in Tottenham Hotspur starting XI for Borussia Dortmund clash

Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes his Tottenham Hotspur starting XI ahead of their Champions League Group H trip to Borussia Dortmund.
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Danny Rose replaces Ben Davies at left-back while Son Heung-min, Serge Aurier and Harry Winks also come in.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli were both doubts ahead of the trip to the Signal Iduna Park but have passed fitness tests and remain in the starting line-up.

Roman Burki retains his place in the Dortmund goal despite his error leading to Stuttgart's opener in the Schwarzgelben's 2-1 defeat at the weekend.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has 15 goals this season but has not scored since the middle of October, is recalled and will lead the line for the hosts.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Schmelzer, Bartra, Toljan, Weigl; Gotze, Kagawa, Guerreiro; Yarmolenko, Aubameyang, Zagadou
Subs: Weidenfeller, Philipp, Dahoud, Sahin, Schürrle, Toprak, Castro

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Davies, Foyth, Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente

Follow all the action from the Signal Iduna Park with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
