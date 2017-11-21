Klavan: 'Liverpool have improved in defence'

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan admits that the Premier League side have improved in defence after a number of their displays were criticised earlier in the season.

Defender Ragnar Klavan has claimed that each member of the first-team squad at Liverpool is "investing more" into the defensive part of their game.

Only seven teams have a worse defensive record than the Reds in the Premier League, with 17 goals being conceded from 12 games in the top flight.

Liverpool have let in just one goal in their last 394 minutes of action, but Klavan has acknowledged that he and his teammates needed to improve at the back.

The 32-year-old told reporters: "The last few weeks have been good. We have conceded one goal in four games. It is a good improvement.

"It is about the whole team. It starts from the top to the bottom. Everybody is investing more defensively and we have been really compact. Our main focus is to defend together and then go forward."

Klavan has made eight starts for Liverpool in all competitions this season.