Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
vs.
Liverpool
 

Ragnar Klavan: 'Liverpool have improved in defence'

Klavan: 'Liverpool have improved in defence'
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan admits that the Premier League side have improved in defence after a number of their displays were criticised earlier in the season.
Defender Ragnar Klavan has claimed that each member of the first-team squad at Liverpool is "investing more" into the defensive part of their game.

Only seven teams have a worse defensive record than the Reds in the Premier League, with 17 goals being conceded from 12 games in the top flight.

Liverpool have let in just one goal in their last 394 minutes of action, but Klavan has acknowledged that he and his teammates needed to improve at the back.

The 32-year-old told reporters: "The last few weeks have been good. We have conceded one goal in four games. It is a good improvement.

"It is about the whole team. It starts from the top to the bottom. Everybody is investing more defensively and we have been really compact. Our main focus is to defend together and then go forward."

Klavan has made eight starts for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
