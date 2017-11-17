Aubameyang 'dropped for disciplinary reasons'

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is dropped for 'disciplinary reasons', the club announced on Thursday.

Aubameyang has scored 10 goals in 11 Bundesliga outings this season but has failed to score in any of his last five games.

Dortmund announced the decision via Twitter but provided no further information on the reasons for dropping the Gabon international.

The German side, who are third in the top flight, currently lie six points behind rivals Bayern Munich after losing three of their last four Bundesliga fixtures.

Aubameyang has a previous record of disciplinary issues - he was suspended last year for an unsanctioned trip to Italy.