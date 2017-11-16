Dyche: 'Cork worthy of first England cap'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says that Clarets midfielder Jack Cork deserved his first England cap in the recent international break.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said that Clarets midfielder Jack Cork deserved his first England cap in the recent international break.

Former Swansea City man Cork was called up by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate after fellow midfielders Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson and Fabian Delph all withdrew from the squad.

Cork was introduced into the senior England frame as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with world champions Germany and Dyche has praised his player for the achievement.

"I'm really pleased," Dyche told reporters. "It is tremendous for him and very good for us as a club. It is another player recognised by their national side.

"From the English side of things, it is an important marker for clubs like us to have players in there and I think he's deserving of it. His form so far this season has been excellent.

"He is wise enough at the age he is and the experience level he has to understand the requirements of what it means to play in the Premier League regularly. That has been recognised by Gareth [Southgate] and long may it continue."

Burnley host Swansea this weekend with Cork expected to start in the heart of midfield against his former employers.