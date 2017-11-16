Hodgson: 'Loftus-Cheek can make World Cup'

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson backs on-loan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to make the England squad for next summer's World Cup.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has backed on-loan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to make the England squad for next summer's World Cup.

Loftus-Cheek, who is on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, impressed in the Three Lions' 0-0 draw with Germany.

His England debut in that game has added to Gareth Southgate's options and Palace boss Hodgson believes that Loftus-Cheek could be a worthy contender of a World Cup place.

"Why not?," Hodgson said when questioned by reporters. "The important thing for us is that he plays well for us. I am convinced that if that happens, he will be a contender for Gareth Southgate.

Loftus-Cheek is a doubt for Palace's game against Everton on Saturday, however, after sustaining a back injury in Tuesday's goalless draw with Brazil.