Willian questions Loftus-Cheek loan move

Chelsea winger Willian says that he "does not know" why Ruben Loftus-Cheek is spending a season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Chelsea winger Willian has predicted that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has "a great future" after impressing for England against Germany and Brazil.

Loftus-Cheek put in a man-of-the-match performance as the Three Lions recorded a goalless draw with Germany last week, before the Chelsea youngster was forced off during the early stages of Tuesday's stalemate with Brazil after boss Gareth Southgate has shown faith in the player for the second straight match.

The midfielder is currently on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace, but Willian has appeared to question why the Blues allowed the academy graduate to play his football at another club this season.

The 29-year-old is quoted by Metro Sport as saying: "I don't know why he is at Crystal Palace now – he has to come back. A very good player. He is strong, he has quality. He has a great future."

Loftus-Cheek has made six Premier League starts for Palace this season, the same amount he has made during two-and-a-half seasons with Chelsea.