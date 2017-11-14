Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
0-0
Brazil
 
FT

Gareth Southgate: 'England back three were excellent'

Southgate: 'England back three excellent'
England manager Gareth Southgate praises England's back three after they kept out the Brazilian attack in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Wembley.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10:43 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has praised England's back three after they kept out the Brazilian attack in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Wembley.

Joe Gomez, John Stones and Harry Maguire were selected as the starting defenders and the trio were solid in stopping Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar from scoring.

Tuesday's result followed the Three Lions' goalless draw with world champions Germany on Friday.

"I thought they were all excellent," Southgate told reporters. "Joe [Gomez] has been given the man-of-the-match award and rightly so.

"In the two games, I think John Stones has really shown his defensive attributes. He's looked really mature, controlled the line and taken pride in his defending as well as being calm in possession.

"Harry [Maguire] has also been a real plus. He started a little anxiously today but he grew in confidence and grew into the game."

The England defenders return to Premier League action this weekend, with Liverpool, Leicester City and Manchester City all in action on Saturday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Read Next:
Loftus-Cheek told to 'become more resilient'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Football
Your Comments



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 