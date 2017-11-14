Result: England, Brazil play out goalless draw

England and Brazil play out a goalless draw in Tuesday night's international friendly at Wembley.

Brazil dominated the possession and created the better opportunities in the English capital, but neither team could find the back of the net as the Three Lions drew their second straight international 0-0.

England boss Gareth Southgate made five changes to the team that started against Germany on Friday night. Joe Hart replaced Jordan Pickford between the sticks, while Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez and Ryan Bertrand came into the back five. There was also a change further forward as Marcus Rashford replaced Tammy Abraham.

As for Brazil, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho started in what was an exciting front three, while the likes of Dani Alves, Marcelo and Casemiro also started for the glamorous visitors.

A bright first five minutes saw both teams show their attacking intent, with Alves whistling one wide for the visitors after Jamie Vardy had delivered into the arms of Alisson from a wide position.

Neymar was full of invention in the early exchanges and had his first strike on goal in the 11th minute after working some space outside the box, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward's effort was always rising over the crossbar. Jesus then headed into the arms of Hart as Brazil started to threaten the England goal.

Rashford had the home side's first attempt on target in the 18th minute when he tested Alisson from distance, before Paulinho struck wide of the post down the other end.

Neymar fired another effort over the England crossbar just before the 30-minute mark during a period where the home side simply could not keep possession of the ball.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's second England start ended in disappointment as the on-loan Chelsea midfielder had to be replaced in the 35th minute, with Jesse Lingard entering the field, and the Manchester United attacker was prepared to carry the ball forward when presented with the opportunity.

England saw more of the ball in the latter stages of the first period, but a fairly uneventful first 45 minutes saw the two teams enter the half-time break at 0-0.

Brazil came close to taking the lead early in the second period when Neymar threaded a fantastic pass into the path of Coutinho, but the Liverpool attacker could not find a route past Hart in the England goal.

Rashford continued to look the most likely for England, and the 20-year-old almost worked a shooting opportunity just before the hour, but Casemiro was across to make the challenge.

Chelsea's Willian was Brazil's first change of the night in the 68th minute, and he was followed by Man City's Fernandinho as Tite showed the strength of his bench.

Abraham and Dominic Solanke both came off the England bench 15 minutes from time, with the latter making his debut as Southgate continued to hand young players opportunities.

Fernandinho came close to sending Brazil ahead moments after the double change as he struck one towards the bottom corner from distance, but the midfielder's effort just missed the post.

England captain Eric Dier then curled a free kick wide of Alisson's goal down the other end, before Ashley Young, who also made his return off the bench, denied Willian with a brilliant block in the 80th minute.

Hart made another smart save to keep out a strike from Paulinho five minutes from time, before Alisson denied the bright Solanke down the other end as the two teams played out a goalless draw at Wembley.