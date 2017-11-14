Tite: 'Jesus, Kane have different qualities'

Brazil boss Tite says that Gabriel Jesus and England forward Harry Kane are both "strong strikers" but possess different qualities in the final third.

Brazil boss Tite has suggested that it is difficult to make a direct comparison between Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

The two forwards have scored 22 goals between them in all competitions this season and ahead of Brazil's clash with England at Wembley Stadium, Tite has admitted that the duo are both "strong strikers".

However, Tite has insisted that both players possess different qualities, although the Brazil chief heaped praise on Kane, who is absent from Tuesday's clash due to injury.

The 56-year-old is quoted by PA Sport as saying: "The characteristics of Gabriel Jesus and Kane are a bit different. Gabriel attacks the space, gives us that depth; Kane is more positional. They're two strong strikers.

"Kane is a penalty box player with an impressive finishing ability. He's good in the air, good with his right foot and left. It's very impressive, he has a lot of quality."

Brazil captain Dani Alves has described teammate Jesus as "the new Ronaldo".