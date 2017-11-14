Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier will retain the England captaincy for Tuesday night's international friendly against Brazil.

England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier will retain the captain's armband for Tuesday's international friendly against Brazil.

Dier was England's skipper for Friday night's goalless draw against Germany, but it had been thought that the armband would switch to another potential full-time candidate ahead of next summer's World Cup.

Southgate, however, has revealed that the 23-year-old will keep hold of the captaincy for the clash against Brazil.

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that @ericdier will retain the #ThreeLions captaincy for tomorrow's game against Brazil. pic.twitter.com/pB2wbS4IrA — England (@England) November 13, 2017

Dier's Tottenham teammate Harry Kane remains the favourite to be named permanent England captain for the 2018 World Cup.