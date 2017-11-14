Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
vs.
Brazil
 

Eric Dier to captain England against Brazil

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier will retain the England captaincy for Tuesday night's international friendly against Brazil.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 15:22 UK

England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier will retain the captain's armband for Tuesday's international friendly against Brazil.

Dier was England's skipper for Friday night's goalless draw against Germany, but it had been thought that the armband would switch to another potential full-time candidate ahead of next summer's World Cup.

Southgate, however, has revealed that the 23-year-old will keep hold of the captaincy for the clash against Brazil.

Dier's Tottenham teammate Harry Kane remains the favourite to be named permanent England captain for the 2018 World Cup.

