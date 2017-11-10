Jesus: 'I must work for Brazil place'

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus says that he is not guaranteed to be given a place in Brazil's squad for next summer's World Cup.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has insisted that he must continue to work hard to keep his place in the Brazil squad.

On Friday, Jesus netted his eight goal in 13 international appearances as Brazil registered a 3-1 win over Japan in Lille.

However, the attacker has suggested that neither he or his teammates in the current setup are "guaranteed" a place in the squad for next year's World Cup in Russia.

The 20-year-old told reporters: "When they say that I already have a guaranteed place to be called to the World Cup, I think it is a bit too hasty because this is the Brazilian team. I don't see it this way.

"No one has a guaranteed seat. Today you can play, tomorrow there is another one in your place. You have to get there because you deserve it and do a good job both in the national team and in the club."

Jesus could feature when Brazil face England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.