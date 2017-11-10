Nov 10, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Stade Pierre-Mauroy
JapanJapan
1-3
Brazil
Makino (63')
Yoshida (9'), Haraguchi (54'), Ideguchi (58'), Sakai (67')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Neymar (10' pen.), Marcelo (17'), Jesus (36')
Neymar (57')

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus: 'I must work hard for spot in Brazil squad'

Jesus: 'I must work for Brazil place'
© AFP
Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus says that he is not guaranteed to be given a place in Brazil's squad for next summer's World Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11:04 UK

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has insisted that he must continue to work hard to keep his place in the Brazil squad.

On Friday, Jesus netted his eight goal in 13 international appearances as Brazil registered a 3-1 win over Japan in Lille.

However, the attacker has suggested that neither he or his teammates in the current setup are "guaranteed" a place in the squad for next year's World Cup in Russia.

The 20-year-old told reporters: "When they say that I already have a guaranteed place to be called to the World Cup, I think it is a bit too hasty because this is the Brazilian team. I don't see it this way.

"No one has a guaranteed seat. Today you can play, tomorrow there is another one in your place. You have to get there because you deserve it and do a good job both in the national team and in the club."

Jesus could feature when Brazil face England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Read Next:
Philippe Coutinho to miss Japan friendly
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Tite, Football
Your Comments
More Brazil News
Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus: 'I must work hard for spot in Brazil squad'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Philippe Coutinho steps up injury recovery
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Neymar 'convincing Philippe Coutinho to join Paris Saint-Germain'
Philippe Coutinho to miss Japan friendlyGuardiola praises "incredible" Jesus featJesus: 'I'm learning a lot from Aguero'Tite: 'Brazil one of World Cup favourites'World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?
Result: Chile miss out on World Cup qualificationLive Commentary: Brazil 3-0 Chile - as it happenedNeymar blasts "inhuman" conditionsEngland to play Germany, Brazil friendliesResult: Brazil unable to find a way past Bolivia
> Brazil Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 