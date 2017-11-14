Live Commentary: England vs. Brazil

Brazil , meanwhile, beat Japan 3-1 in their last international as the two nations build towards next summer's World Cup.

7.38pm As for Brazil, Tite's team will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Japan on Friday night. The Selecao topped their qualification group with 41 points – finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Uruguay. They won 12 of their 18 fixtures and lost just once, which is an indication of how this side is shaping up ahead of the tournament in Russia. Tonight is a massive, massive test for England.

7.35pm England failed to make it out of the group stage at the 2014 World Cup, before incredibly losing to Iceland in the last-16 stage of Euro 2016. It is about time that England enjoyed a successful tournament, but what would be considered a step forward next summer? Would the quarter-finals be deemed a successful tournament? I suspect that would depend on the circumstances.

7.32pm England are now unbeaten in their last six matches, which is a run that stretches back to a 3-2 loss against France in June. The Three Lions breezed to qualification for the 2018 World Cup – winning eight of their 10 fixtures to top the section. Qualification for Russia was never in doubt, and now Southgate has the task of making an impression at a major tournament.

7.25pm Southgate selected an experimental XI for the clash at Wembley, and a number of youngsters impressed in the goalless draw. There were plenty of reasons to be excited ahead of the World Cup, and tonight will provide another good test against a Brazil team that many are tipping to land silverware in Russia next summer. Just look at the talent that Brazil have all over the park!

7.22pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in London. I shall speak about Brazil a little bit later, but let's start with England. I am sure you did not miss it, but if you did, the Three Lions drew 0-0 with Germany on Friday night.

7.19pm As for Brazil, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho start in what is a very exciting front free. An experienced back four sees Dani Alves, Miranda and Marcelo all feature, while Casemiro is joined in midfield by Paulinho and Renato Augusto. Neymar will be looking to add to his 53 international goals tonight, and there will be plenty of eyes on the Paris Saint-Germain star in London. © Offside

7.16pm England boss Gareth Southgate has made five changes to the team that started against Germany on Friday night. Joe Hart replaces Jordan Pickford between the sticks, while Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez and Ryan Bertrand come into the back five. There is also a change further forward as Marcus Rashford replaces Tammy Abraham. Eric Dier will again skipper the Three Lions tonight.

7.13pm TEAMS! ENG: Hart; Walker, Gomez, Stones, Maguire, Bertrand; Livermore, Dier, Loftus-Cheek; Vardy, Rashford BRA: Alisson; Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Casemiro, Augusto; Coutinho, Jesus, Neymar

7.10pm A #SeleçãoBrasileira chegou no Wembley e foi recebida pelo Canarinho na descida do ônibus! 🇧🇷🐥 #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/AEzCie2bIt — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 14, 2017

7.07pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Wembley. Has England boss Gareth Southgate rung the changes from the Germany match? What about Brazil - how many of their superstars start? Let's have a look at the two XIs for this one...

7.04pm Tonight will be the 26th time that these two nations have locked horns in international football. England have only actually won four of the previous 25, although they did record a 2-1 victory over Brazil in February 2013. Their last clash was also a friendly, with that fixture finishing 2-2 in June 2013.