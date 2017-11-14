Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
Live Commentary: England vs. Brazil

Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the international friendly between England and Brazil from Wembley.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the international friendly between England and Brazil from Wembley.

England held world champions Germany to a goalless draw in this stadium on Friday night.

Brazil, meanwhile, beat Japan 3-1 in their last international as the two nations build towards next summer's World Cup.

Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of this glamour friendly from London.


7.42pm

7.38pmAs for Brazil, Tite's team will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Japan on Friday night. The Selecao topped their qualification group with 41 points – finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Uruguay. They won 12 of their 18 fixtures and lost just once, which is an indication of how this side is shaping up ahead of the tournament in Russia. Tonight is a massive, massive test for England.

7.35pmEngland failed to make it out of the group stage at the 2014 World Cup, before incredibly losing to Iceland in the last-16 stage of Euro 2016. It is about time that England enjoyed a successful tournament, but what would be considered a step forward next summer? Would the quarter-finals be deemed a successful tournament? I suspect that would depend on the circumstances.

7.32pmEngland are now unbeaten in their last six matches, which is a run that stretches back to a 3-2 loss against France in June. The Three Lions breezed to qualification for the 2018 World Cup – winning eight of their 10 fixtures to top the section. Qualification for Russia was never in doubt, and now Southgate has the task of making an impression at a major tournament.

7.28pm

7.25pmSouthgate selected an experimental XI for the clash at Wembley, and a number of youngsters impressed in the goalless draw. There were plenty of reasons to be excited ahead of the World Cup, and tonight will provide another good test against a Brazil team that many are tipping to land silverware in Russia next summer. Just look at the talent that Brazil have all over the park!

7.22pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in London. I shall speak about Brazil a little bit later, but let's start with England. I am sure you did not miss it, but if you did, the Three Lions drew 0-0 with Germany on Friday night.

7.19pmAs for Brazil, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho start in what is a very exciting front free. An experienced back four sees Dani Alves, Miranda and Marcelo all feature, while Casemiro is joined in midfield by Paulinho and Renato Augusto. Neymar will be looking to add to his 53 international goals tonight, and there will be plenty of eyes on the Paris Saint-Germain star in London.

Neymar in action during the international friendly between Japan and Brazil on November 10, 2017© Offside


7.16pmEngland boss Gareth Southgate has made five changes to the team that started against Germany on Friday night. Joe Hart replaces Jordan Pickford between the sticks, while Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez and Ryan Bertrand come into the back five. There is also a change further forward as Marcus Rashford replaces Tammy Abraham. Eric Dier will again skipper the Three Lions tonight.

7.13pmTEAMS!

ENG: Hart; Walker, Gomez, Stones, Maguire, Bertrand; Livermore, Dier, Loftus-Cheek; Vardy, Rashford

BRA: Alisson; Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Casemiro, Augusto; Coutinho, Jesus, Neymar


7.10pm

7.07pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Wembley. Has England boss Gareth Southgate rung the changes from the Germany match? What about Brazil - how many of their superstars start? Let's have a look at the two XIs for this one...

7.04pmTonight will be the 26th time that these two nations have locked horns in international football. England have only actually won four of the previous 25, although they did record a 2-1 victory over Brazil in February 2013. Their last clash was also a friendly, with that fixture finishing 2-2 in June 2013.

7.01pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live international coverage continues from Wembley as England welcome Brazil for a glamour friendly. There are no points or prizes on offer tonight, but it will be a good indication of where both teams stand ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Stay tuned for the action!

Tite participates in a Brazil training session at the team headquarters in Sao Paulo on June 15, 2016
Your Comments
