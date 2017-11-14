Live Commentary: England vs. Brazil

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the international friendly between England and Brazil from Wembley.
England held world champions Germany to a goalless draw in this stadium on Friday night.
Brazil, meanwhile, beat Japan 3-1 in their last international as the two nations build towards next summer's World Cup.
Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of this glamour friendly from London.
Se liga na escalação da #SeleçãoBrasileira para o jogo de logo mais. Bola rola 18h! #BRAxENG #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/gOHewG7fzg— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 14, 2017
It's 🔟 years since we welcomed Brazil for the #ThreeLions' first game at the new @wembleystadium. pic.twitter.com/5iMnca2O3w— England (@England) November 14, 2017
© Offside
ENG: Hart; Walker, Gomez, Stones, Maguire, Bertrand; Livermore, Dier, Loftus-Cheek; Vardy, Rashford
BRA: Alisson; Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Casemiro, Augusto; Coutinho, Jesus, Neymar
A #SeleçãoBrasileira chegou no Wembley e foi recebida pelo Canarinho na descida do ônibus! 🇧🇷🐥 #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/AEzCie2bIt— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 14, 2017