Alves: 'Jesus is the new Ronaldo'

Brazil captain Dani Alves has insisted that there is no pressure on Gabriel Jesus, despite describing the Manchester City forward as "the new Ronaldo".

Since making his debut last year, Jesus has netted eight goals in 13 outings for his country, and the 20-year-old is likely to feature in Tite's squad for next year's World Cup.

Despite being a relative novice on the international stage, Jesus has already been compared to Brazil legend Ronaldo, who scored 62 goals in 98 appearances, largely between 1994 and 2006.

The 34-year-old is quoted by PA Sport as saying: "I wasn't joking when I called him the new Ronaldo.

"He's already great and will get even better. For all that he's done, all that he's achieved, there's no pressure. He's doing what he loves."

Jesus is expected to feature when Brazil face England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.