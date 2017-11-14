Team News: England make five changes for Brazil clash

England boss Gareth Southgate makes five changes to his starting lineup for the friendly international with Brazil.

Southgate witnessed the Three Lions record a goalless draw with Germany on Friday night, but that has not stopped several alterations being made for the visit of the South Americans.

Joe Gomez is given his first start in an England shirt, while Joe Hart, Kyle Walker, Ryan Bertrand and Marcus Rashford all come back into the team.

Eric Dier captains the side for the second successive game and alongside him will be Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is given another opportunity to make an impact.

The Brazil XI includes a number of familiar faces, with Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar making up Tite's front three.

Dani Alves and Marcelo will operate at full-back, while Barcelona's Paulinho will play in the centre of the park alongside Casemiro and Renato Augusto.

England: Hart; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Gomez, Bertrand; Dier, Loftus-Cheek, Livermore; Rashford, Vardy

Brazil: Alisson; Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Coutinho, Jesus, Neymar

Follow the action at Wembley Stadium with Sports Mole's live commentary.