Joe Hart to return for Brazil friendly

Gareth Southgate will start Joe Hart against Brazil on Tuesday night, but admits that Jack Butland would have been used from the off had he not withdrawn from the squad.

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that Joe Hart will return in goal for Tuesday night's international friendly against Brazil.

The West Ham United loanee was left out for the goalless draw with Germany last time out as Southgate wanted to take a closer look at debutant Jordan Pickford.

In the absence of Jack Butland, who was due to start against Brazil at Wembley Stadium before pulling out of the squad with a broken finger, 74-cap Hart will take his place between the sticks.

"It was just a straightforward goalkeeping drill, nothing out of the ordinary and just caught his finger awkwardly," Southgate said of Butland's injury.

"We would have played Jack in the game against Brazil. We were always going to play Jordan [on Friday night], but we'll now play Joe on Tuesday."

Norwich City keeper Angus Gunn has been drafted into the senior squad to provide further cover on the bench.