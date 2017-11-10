Jordan Pickford: 'Joe Hart was my idol'

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says that England teammate Joe Hart was his "idol" when he first started to progress through the different age groups with England.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has revealed that he will keep on "looking up to" Joe Hart after making his England debut against Germany on Friday night.

Pickford impressed as the Three Lions registered a goalless draw against the world champions, and there have been calls for the Everton stopper to become England's new number one.

However, while admitting that representing his country was "a dream come true", Pickford has suggested that he still sees himself as a deputy to long-time first choice Hart.

The 23-year-old told Sky Sports: "It's a dream come true. Growing up as a young goalkeeper and coming through all of the age groups, and like I had said before, there is a pathway for the youth lads to go all the way and the gaffer is brilliant for that.

"I need to keep on performing at club level and keep on putting my performances in. After the game on Tuesday, I will go back to the training ground at Everton. Joe Hart was my idol growing up given the pathway he went and I will just keep looking up to Joe."

Hart is likely to be recalled to the starting lineup when England host Brazil on Tuesday night.