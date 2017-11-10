Live Commentary: England 0-0 Germany - as it happened

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the international friendly between England and Germany at Wembley.
The hosts come into this match having won their last four outings across all competitions, although a spate of withdrawals has left manager Gareth Southgate with a depleted squad.
Germany, meanwhile, have won seven matches in a row coming into this match and were the only team to qualify for next summer's World Cup with a perfect record.
It is always a special occasion when these two old rivals meet, and despite a number of withdrawals from the England camp it should be no different tonight as Gareth Southgate's side host the world champions in their penultimate game of 2017 - with just seven months to go until next summer's World Cup.
We will have an in-depth look at both sides a little later, but first let's check out the team news...
Well, the headline news is that Gareth Southgate has handed debuts to no fewer than three players, and that tally could grow to five by the end of the night as the uncapped Gomez and Cork are also on the bench. Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham are all included for their international bows tonight in an inexperienced England side.
Southgate's hand has been forced to some extent by seven withdrawals from the squad - including key players such as Kane, Alii, Henderson and Sterling - which means that he makes eight changes from the starting XI from their last outing. However, that lack of depth is worrying, particularly when compared to a nation like Germany.
The likes of Abraham and Loftus-Cheek - the latter of whom is expected to play in a number 10 role tonight - will be dreaming of making it into the World Cup squad, but they will likely need to impress a lot during this international break.
Indeed, Dier will captain the team for the first time tonight, getting the armband in just his 22nd international appearance.
The likes of Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller, Shkodran Mustafi and Mario Gomez are all absent from Joachim Low's squad for this November double-header, yet they are still able to name a team packed with quality.
The wing-back was something of a surprise inclusion in Low's squad for these games, and tonight will be the latest step in a remarkable rise up German football for him having spent the majority of his career in the lower leagues.
Indeed, there are four players who ply their trade in the Premier League for Germany including Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, so despite it being a relatively unrecognisable England starting XI, there shouldn't be too many surprises in store for Germany tonight.
At the other end of the pitch the dangerous Julian Draxler joins Sane in providing width for the attack, while Timo Werner is given the nod up front ahead of Sandro Wagner, despite the Hoffenheim striker having scored five goals in five appearances for his country since making his debut in June.
In all there are nine changes from Germany's last outing, with only Kimmich and Sane keeping their places.
There are just seven months to go until the World Cup gets underway and England still have plenty of work to do if recent performances are anything to go by. The past two major tournaments have been unmitigated failures for England - being eliminated in the group stages of the 2014 World Cup and then by Iceland at Euro 2016 - and if the 2018 World Cup was starting tomorrow I suspect plenty of people would predict a similar story.
However, the manner of the performances have been hugely disappointing, and they plunged to new depths in the most recent international break when consecutive 1-0 wins against Slovenia and Lithuania would have sent more people to sleep than partying in the streets.
Of course, the number one priority is to win the games - and England ended up qualifying for the World Cup with one match still to spare and having dropped only four points throughout the campaign - but if Southgate's side can only scrape past some minnows then it doesn't bode well for their chances of going far at the World Cup.
However, the results have not been. England have lost just two of their 13 matches since the Euro 2016 humiliation at the hands if Iceland, and both of them came in these types of games against Germany and France earlier this year.
That means the Three Lions have failed to win any of their three friendlies under Southgate, and tonight could see them go four friendlies without a win for the first time since 2007. Indeed, defeat would make it three consecutive friendly losses for the first time since 1984.
A couple of those matches came elsewhere in the country, but at Wembley England have won 15 of their last 17 outings - with only one defeat in that time - while they are currently on a run of seven outings unbeaten at the national stadium.
The Three Lions face another difficult home schedule this month too, with Brazil following Germany to Wembley next Tuesday, so there will be plenty of people expecting another set of back-to-back defeats for Southgate's side this time around.
Indeed, Germany would probably be able to leave out a team which would go far in the competition due to their sheer strength in depth, which they showcased by winning the Confederations Cup with a largely second-string squad this summer.
The senior side continue to go from strength to strength too, and they are unbeaten in all of their 19 matches since their Euro 2016 semi-final defeat at the hands of France last summer, winning 16 of those and drawing three.
Another win at Wembley tonight would see them make it eight wins on the bounce for the first time since 1991, and considering they have scored 14 goals in their last three outings there will be no shortage of people backing Low's side to do exactly that.
That free-scoring form helped Germany find the back of the net 43 times in their 10 qualifying games, which is a tally only Belgium could match. Joachim Low's side also only conceded four at the other end - a tally bettered only by Spain and England throughout the European section of qualifying.
They ended up 11 points clear of second-place Northern Ireland in Group C and proved - if it needed proving - that they can do it against high-quality opposition too en route to their Confederations Cup success, where they beat Chile in the final.
Joachim Low's side are unbeaten in their last five friendlies - stretching back to a shock 3-1 home defeat to Slovakia in May 2016, but of their last 13 friendly games they have won five and lost five. Their most recent saw them only manage a 1-1 draw with Denmark in June.
In qualifying Germany scored 20 goals in their five away games - an average of four per game - although in away friendlies they are winless since November 2014, losing one and drawing two since then.
England are far from full strength tonight and, while Germany are missing some key players too, the visitors are better equipped to deal with it. Wembley defeats are rare for England, but I can see Germany inflicting one on this inexperienced side tonight.
SPORTS MOLE SAYS: England 1-2 Germany
The most recent of those came in March of this year when Gareth Southgate took charge of his first match as permanent manager, although it was Lukas Podolski who stole the headlines with a stunning goal on his 130th and final international appearance to fire Germany to a 1-0 win.
This will be Germany's 12th visit to Wembley, meanwhile, with the most famous of those coming in the 1966 World Cup final of course, which England won 4-2 after extra time courtesy of Sir Geoff Hurst's hat-trick.
Incredibly, you have to go back to March 1975 for England's last victory over Germany on home soil, when Colin Bell and Malcolm MacDonald scored in a 2-0 win for Don Revie's side.
ENGLAND STARTING XI: Pickford; Stones, Jones, Maguire; Trippier, Dier, Livermore, Rose; Loftus-Cheek; Abraham, Vardy
GERMANY STARTING XI: Ter Stegen; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündogan, Özil, Halstenberg; Draxler, Werner, Sané
Ozil finds space between the lines and threads a ball through for Werner to send him in on goal. Pickford produces a fine save to deny the striker, but the danger is not over and the ball bounces back to Sane. The Man City man takes his time before picking his spot, but Jones is back there to make a brilliant goalline clearance.
Once again the ball bounces out to a German player, but Draxler blazes it over and England hang on.
Brilliant save by Pickford, wonderful block by Jones! @England deny Germany the lead! pic.twitter.com/iAKYymaoe1— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 10, 2017
Germany have had the better of the game so far, though, and the best chances have fallen the way of the world champions. Some heroic defending and the woodwork have come to England's rescue, though, to keep things level at half time.
Werner was sent clean through on goal by Ozil's pass only to be denied by a good save from Pickford, before the rebound dropped to Sane. The Man City man took his time before picking his spot, but Jones produced a stunning block on the line before the danger finally abated when Draxler fired over the crossbar.
Germany will certainly feel that they should be ahead at the interval, but their performance has been impressive enough to suggest that they will create plenty more chances in the second half.
The hosts nearly took the lead inside two minutes too when Vardy was released behind the defence, but Abraham could not get anything on the low ball into the box and Trippier fired his effort into the side-netting when the ball arrived to him.
Germany saw more of the ball and came closest to breaking the deadlock when Sane hit the bar and had an effort cleared off the line, but the visitors failed to threaten in the second half and in the end it is a deserved stalemate for England - who handed debuts to no fewer than five players tonight.
