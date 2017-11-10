Team News: Loftus-Cheek, Abraham start for England

England boss Gareth Southgate hands debuts to Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham for the friendly international with Germany at Wembley.

England boss Gareth Southgate has handed debuts to Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham for the friendly international with Germany at Wembley.

After seven players withdrew from his initial squad, Southgate has been forced to include the young trio in his starting lineup for the visit of the world champions.

The Three Lions will be captained by Eric Dier - who will feature in midfield alongside Jake Livermore - while Harry Maguire is given a second outing at the back.

Kieran Trippier makes just his third appearance, while Danny Rose is selected for the first time in 2017 after missing most of the year with a knee injury.

As for Germany, manager Joachim Low has given a first appearance to RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg, while Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also starts for the visitors.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane are also given opportunities to impress at England's national stadium.

England: Pickford; Stones, Jones, Maguire; Trippier, Dier, Livermore, Rose; Loftus-Cheek; Abraham, Vardy

Germany: Ter Stegen; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogen, Ozil, Halstenberg, Draxler, Werner, Sane

Follow the action in North London with Sports Mole's live commentary.