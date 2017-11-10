Can: 'Gomez deserves England call-up'

Germany's Emre Can says that Liverpool teammate Joe Gomez deserves his call-up to the England as the pair go head to head in Friday's friendly at Wembley.

Midfielder Emre Can has claimed that Liverpool teammate Joe Gomez is fully deserving of his call-up to the England squad.

Last Thursday, Gomez was one of several newcomers to be named by Gareth Southgate for the fixtures with Germany and Brazil after making eight starts in the Premier League this season.

Gomez is expected to start on the bench for the Three Lions, but Can is in contention to feature in Germany's starting lineup for the game at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

The 23-year-old is quoted by The Guardian as saying: "Last year he wasn't always lucky with injuries but this season he has come back strong.

"He has always played well, both at right-back and at centre-back. He deserves to play for the national team. I hope the others will go the same way."

Gomez's former club Charlton Athletic will reportedly earn £250,000 if the defender ever starts for England due to a clause in the deal which took him to Anfield.