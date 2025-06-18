To mark Fabio Capello's 79th birthday, Sports Mole challenges you to name every permanent England manager in history.

Fabio Capello turns 79 today, and he will forever be remembered as one of the finest coaches in the history of football, while he was also a brilliant midfielder in his playing days.

The Italian's coaching career started back in 1982, and he famously went on to manage AC Milan, Real Madrid, Roma, Juventus and Real Madrid before being appointed England manager in 2007.

Capello would ultimately spend almost five years in charge of the Three Lions, boasting a record of 28 wins, eight draws and six defeats from his 42 matches at the helm.

The Italian was unable to deliver any silverware, though, despite having a very talented squad, and he left in February 2012 before taking charge of Russia, ultimately spending three years with the national side.

Capello's last managerial role came at Jiangsu Suning, taking charge of the Chinese club between June 2017 and March 2018.

On a day when Capello celebrates turning 79, Sports Mole takes the opportunity to challenge you to name every permanent England manager in history.