Nov 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
0-0
Germany

Gomez (45'), Livermore (59')
FT

England's Eric Dier satisfied with Germany draw

Eric Dier satisfied with Germany draw
© SilverHub
England's Eric Dier says that Gareth Southgate's young charges played well against world champions Germany.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 10, 2017 at 22:31 UK

England's Eric Dier has declared that he is pleased with the team's performance during their goalless draw with Germany in their friendly international at Wembley Stadium.

The Tottenham Hotspur man, who captained what was the least experienced Three Lions starting lineup for 37 years, insisted that the young side could have scored and nicked a win against the world champions.

"I think we did well. Obviously against a well-oiled machine they will have periods in the game where they control possession but I didn't think they hurt us. And we had our periods, broke well on times and are actually disappointed we haven't scored," Dier told ITV.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate handed debuts to players including Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham in the friendly international.

The stalemate put to an end German's seven-match winning streak across all competitions.

England midfielder Eric Dier in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Read Next:
Dier to captain England against Germany
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eric Dier, Gareth Southgate, Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham, Football
Your Comments
More Germany News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: England 0-0 Germany - as it happened
 England striker Tammy Abraham sees a shot blocked during his side's friendly with Germany at Wembley on November 10, 2017
Result: Inexperienced England hold world champions Germany to stalemate
 Phil Jones in action during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Manchester United's Phil Jones goes off injured in England friendly
Southgate lavishes praise on debutantesEric Dier satisfied with Germany drawTeam News: Loftus-Cheek, Abraham start for EnglandSouthgate: 'England booing unacceptable'Giroud plays down injury concerns
Preview: England vs. GermanyDier: 'Germany match is not a friendly'World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Low: 'Mustafi facing long spell out'Mustafi picks up injury on Germany duty
> Germany Homepage
More England News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: England 0-0 Germany - as it happened
 Jack Butland reacts to United taking a brief lead during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland suffers broken finger on England duty
 England striker Tammy Abraham sees a shot blocked during his side's friendly with Germany at Wembley on November 10, 2017
Result: Inexperienced England hold world champions Germany to stalemate
Southgate lavishes praise on debutantesEric Dier satisfied with Germany drawJones off injured in England friendlyTeam News: Loftus-Cheek, Abraham start for EnglandCan: 'Gomez deserves England call-up'
Jack Butland to miss up to six weeksDrinkwater's England future 'in doubt'Dier to captain England against GermanyCharlton waiting on Joe Gomez windfall?Southgate: 'Drinkwater turned down call-up'
> England Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 