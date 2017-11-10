Eric Dier satisfied with Germany draw

England's Eric Dier says that Gareth Southgate's young charges played well against world champions Germany.

England's Eric Dier has declared that he is pleased with the team's performance during their goalless draw with Germany in their friendly international at Wembley Stadium.

The Tottenham Hotspur man, who captained what was the least experienced Three Lions starting lineup for 37 years, insisted that the young side could have scored and nicked a win against the world champions.

"I think we did well. Obviously against a well-oiled machine they will have periods in the game where they control possession but I didn't think they hurt us. And we had our periods, broke well on times and are actually disappointed we haven't scored," Dier told ITV.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate handed debuts to players including Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham in the friendly international.

The stalemate put to an end German's seven-match winning streak across all competitions.